Celine Dion Does Her Best Marie Antoinette Impression For Vogue

For whatever reason, the sudden love affair between Celine Dion and Vogue magazine is still going strong. The fashion magazine is in the midst of celebrating 125 years in the business and that seems to include a not-so-subtle Celine Dion complete takeover. Right now on Vogue’s website, there are five articles devoted to the singer — everything from her accessories to her looks from the ‘80s and '90s, even her backup dancer gets a little attention. She’s all over their Instagram account, too.
In a series of videos posted early Thursday morning (clips from "Celine Dion Takes Paris in the Best Couture Looks of the Season"), the fashion superstar works it. She’s seen dramatically draping herself between chairs on a boat in Chanel, trying not to topple over as she stares out of a window in a floor-sweeping Valentino gown and opulent headpiece, manning a kitchen in a John Galliano Maison Martin Margiela creation with a saran-wrap doobie, wearing a floral topper to end all flower crowns in Rodarte, throwing it back to Dior’s New Look, and finally, channeling Marie Antoinette in Giambattista Valli.
Giambattista Valli loves nothing more than rendering cotton candy as the most tempting fashion proposition. This season his cloud-like creation, the ultimate confection in pale pink tulle, was promptly whisked off the runway and into Celine Dion’s suite at the Ritz. Featuring @celinedion in @giambattistavalliparis Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Hair @juliendys Makeup @patmcgrathreal Manicure @lorandymua Producer @kelmcgee23 for NAAKT House Production @prodn_artandcommerce Director of Photography @daniellucasbouquet Set Design @migsbento Post Production @dtouch_official Filmed at @ritzparis #suiteimperiale #leritzcestparis
Let’s pause here for a second. Not unlike Rihanna’s confectionary delight of a dress that she wore to the Valerian premiere earlier this week, Dion looks delectable as she tries on pastel-coloured wig after pastel-coloured wig wearing a pile of pink tulle. Her svelte figure is barely visible under it all. Classical music blares in the background and the result is glorious. It’s more than enough to hold us over until the next time Vogue trots her out again (it’s only a matter of time, folks!) — hopefully, their high-fashion love will continue to go on and on.
