Celine Dion Does Her Best Marie Antoinette Impression For Vogue

Giambattista Valli loves nothing more than rendering cotton candy as the most tempting fashion proposition. This season his cloud-like creation, the ultimate confection in pale pink tulle, was promptly whisked off the runway and into Celine Dion’s suite at the Ritz. Featuring @celinedion in @giambattistavalliparis Director @gvsgvs Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Hair @juliendys Makeup @patmcgrathreal Manicure @lorandymua Producer @kelmcgee23 for NAAKT House Production @prodn_artandcommerce Director of Photography @daniellucasbouquet Set Design @migsbento Post Production @dtouch_official Filmed at @ritzparis #suiteimperiale #leritzcestparis

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Jul 20, 2017 at 5:53am PDT