This heat is Too. Much. Why can't a British summer just play nice, rather than give us rain and wind, or cloud and 150% humidity? Whether you walk to work or take the Tube, by the time you reach your desk your face has practically melted. Then, of course, there's the ongoing saga of the office air-con...
Summer can become one long battle with your makeup, from bleeding lip liner to creased eyeshadow via dissolved foundation and weepy mascara. The answer? Long-wear makeup, ready for the pool, the commute and the sun. Makeup that won't require a top-up at lunchtime and will allow us to get on with our day, safe in the knowledge it's staying firmly put.
Click through to see the pick of the bunch when it comes to makeup that beats the heat.