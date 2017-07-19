This Is Airbnb's Most Requested Listing Ever

With castles, possibly haunted Parisian catacombs, and plenty of celebrity-frequented homes available on Airbnb, the most-requested listing would probably be one of those flashy abodes, right? Nope.
In fact, it's quite the opposite. According to the Today show, the most popular listing on the home-sharing network is actually a treehouse in Atlanta.
The treehouse's listing boasts 300,000 site visits every month and has more than 147,000 people saving it to their own Airbnb "wish lists." While the price of £295 per night could snag a hotel room with more travel-friendly amenities like a connected bathroom, people are willing to overlook that fact for a unique experience.
The Secluded Intown Treehouse is actually a suite of three different tree houses designed by Peter Bahouth. They're not new, either, but thanks to Airbnb, they've been given a new life. Bahouth told Today that he started the project over 18 years ago and never considered sharing it, but when he saw so many people react with awe and excitement, he had to. Now, the wait time is over a year, with reservations for May 2018 just opening up.
"I didn't really know how I would feel about having people stay out here," Bahouth told Today. "But I began to realise that people were having these amazing, great experiences and it was meaningful [to them], and it therefore became meaningful for me."
The three separate rooms are themed, with one aimed to focus on the mind, the second on spirit, and the last on the body. Each section has a rolling bed, some have a wraparound walkway, and rope bridges connect the three structures.
Bahouth also offers a tour for every renter, because there's a whole lot that went into the houses, since he's been steeped in environmentalism for decades. His CV includes a stint as the executive director of Greenpeace and working with both the Turner Foundation and the U.S. Climate Action Network. Now he can add real estate mogul to his list of accomplishments. The experience of building and sharing the treehouse has changed him, he says, and he hopes that it does the same for everyone who stays there, too.
"People come here and they write and they think," Bahouth said. "They leave great stories and they have things happen to them here. Sometimes, they leave after two days and they just look different — they look like they just needed to simmer down a little."
