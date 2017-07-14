Beyoncé's Bellybutton Is Confusing The Internet

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/NARAS.
Twelve hours ago, Beyoncé blessed the world with photos of her newborn twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. And while most people were quick to like her Instagram photo and coo over the babies, some Twitter detractors still found a way to criticise Bey's post-baby body.
If you've ever had a baby, know someone who's had a baby, or, really, read anything about parenthood, you've probably heard that bodies change after childbirth. (Shocking, right?) It's never a good idea to criticise someone's post-baby body (or someone's body, period), but that didn't stop plenty of internet users from talking about Beyoncé's belly button.
According to some people, Beyoncé's belly button isn't in the right place in the new photo of her and the twins. Never mind that Bey just brought two humans into this world and looks flawless — the internet will always find something to nitpick.
Romper first pointed out the conversation, with writer Allison Piwowarski reminding people that if you don't want your own body criticised, you probably shouldn't criticise someone else's body, either.
Beyoncé just gave birth to two beautiful and healthy babies — can we please stop with the negativity and just focus on that?

