This Museum Selfie Ended Up Costing £160,000

Inside a serene space, singular objects rest on plinths: these are crowns, or at least some resemblance of what a crown might be, presented as precious trophies or boons. The title of this work was inspired by the electronic dance track 'Hypercaine' by DJ Fresh. It is also a signifier of the ultimate human drug — power. - Simon Birch, Gloria Yu, Gabriel Chan and Jacob Blizter Brass, nylon, gold plate, marble, wood, stone, metal, 2016 - Customize your own crown ring in nylon, brass, gold-plated brass, silver or gold at the gift shop. Email info@the14thfactory.com for details. - #14thFactory #SimonBirch #GloriaYu #Crowns #Hypercaine #ContemporaryArt #DTLA #artsdistrict Photo credit: @kaotikwestcoast

