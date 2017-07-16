On Thursday, a royal processional begins in the skies as make-it-happen Mars sails into Leo (for the first time since 2015) until September 5. Then, on Saturday, the sun also joins the Lion's den, officially kicking off Leo season until August 22. Under these passionate skies, ask yourself this: What do I want to be the queen of before 2017 is through? Leo is the sign of leadership, romance and creative self-expression. We all have a wheelhouse — that place where we just shine. This is the summer to play up those strengths. Not sure where your true north lies? Begin the search on Sunday with the first of two consecutive new moons in Leo. Job shadow people you admire or sign up for a session with a career coach or an ignition group. A willingness to break out of your comfort zone could launch you onto a passionate path by the Leo solar eclipse on August 21!