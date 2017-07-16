People: Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em. Despite all the stupid human tricks they play, try extending the benefit of the doubt to the homo sapiens you have to deal with this week. On Tuesday, big-hearted Jupiter and enchanting Venus dance together in a flowing formation. Were you a little too quick to write someone off? Did frustration get the best of you? This compassionate cosmic combo can help you look at things through a kinder, gentler lens. But if certain people have used up all their passes, don't stretch yourself trying to make it work. This expansive alignment can bring better options your way. Life is too short to settle for mediocrity!
On Thursday, a royal processional begins in the skies as make-it-happen Mars sails into Leo (for the first time since 2015) until September 5. Then, on Saturday, the sun also joins the Lion's den, officially kicking off Leo season until August 22. Under these passionate skies, ask yourself this: What do I want to be the queen of before 2017 is through? Leo is the sign of leadership, romance and creative self-expression. We all have a wheelhouse — that place where we just shine. This is the summer to play up those strengths. Not sure where your true north lies? Begin the search on Sunday with the first of two consecutive new moons in Leo. Job shadow people you admire or sign up for a session with a career coach or an ignition group. A willingness to break out of your comfort zone could launch you onto a passionate path by the Leo solar eclipse on August 21!