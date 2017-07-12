Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Leave The Drama Behind For A Vacation With Their Kids

The Kardashian family has certainly had a rollercoaster of a month. First, there was the uproar online after Rob Kardashian posted nude photos of Blac Chyna to get back at her for being with another man over the holiday weekend. The story has since gotten sadder as Chyna has accused Rob of both physical and emotional violence, claiming that he punched her and has threatened to take his own life multiple times.
Then, right after it appeared that Kim called out Chyna for breaking her NDA agreement, the internet went into a frenzy, accusing Kim of posting a selfie with lines of cocaine in the background. She has since claimed that the white powder was actually sugar from Dylan's Candy Shop.
Yeah, the famous family has been through a lot lately.
Despite the drama, it seems that Kourtney is taking a cue from Chyna and dedicating some time to co-parent with her ex Scott Disick by vacationing with their three children in Nantucket, Massachusetts, which is one of her favorite getaways, according to People.
People reports the couple were spotted having a bite at Cru Oyster Bar on Straight Wharf with their eldest kids, Mason and Penelope, on Tuesday. Always fashionable, People wrote that Kourtney wore yellow pants, white kicks, and a white top.
"She seemed very reserved," one of the diners told People. "The kids were gorgeous. They looked very happy — they were playing with the salt and pepper shakers."
Earlier this year, Kourtney and Scott seemed to have their own drama, with the two being caught on camera with 24-year-old Younes Bendjima and 19-year-old Bella Thorne, respectively. It's nice to see that despite their personal love lives, the pair is able to get together for some relaxation with their children.
Kourtney posted the below photos from their travels on Wednesday, and of course, they're super adorable.
"True love," she captioned this cute pic.
There's nothing quite like the bond between a brother, sister, and their ice cream cones.
Kisses for everyone!
