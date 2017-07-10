As Blac Chyna is granted her temporary restraining order, Rob Kardashian's lawyer tells reporters that his client "regrets" posting nude photos of his ex. According to People, Robert Shapiro, who just so happens to be the lawyer who worked with Rob's father, Robert Kardashian Sr., on the O.J. Simpson case, is representing Rob during the fallout from his July 5 decision to post revenge porn photos of Blac Chyna on Instagram and Twitter.
Blac Chyna is represented by lawyer Lisa Bloom (who previously represented Mischa Barton when footage of her sex tape was being shopped around without her consent) who appeared in court seeking a temporary domestic-violence restraining order on claims that the 30-year-old physically assaulted Blac Chyna in April, and also cited the abuse online.
Upon being granted the restraining order, Chyna told reporters that she "would like first and foremost to thank the judge for giving me the restraining order to protect me. Now I’m going to get back to co-parenting Dream."
According to Page Six, Shapiro, who appeared in court without Kardashian, also issued a statement about the restraining order:
"We agreed to stipulate to the temporary restraining order and all conditions attached thereto. Our primary interest going forward for Mr. Kardashian is the health and welfare of the baby [Dream Kardashian], and both parents are going to work towards that goal. I personally on Robert Kardashian’s behalf apologized and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days, and now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only: whatever’s in the best interest of this child."
Blac Chyna's next move is unknown, but this is an important first step towards justice.
