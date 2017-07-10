Rob Kardashian Should Have Been Stopped A Long Time Ago

I keep waiting for the day when I no longer have to pay attention to Rob Kardashian. The 30-year-old brother of the famous sisters hasn't had any trouble finding his own spotlight, but rather than walking runways or running myriad businesses, Rob is making headlines for different, more problematic reasons. During his very public life, he has yet to face any real, tangible consequences for actions that pretty exclusively mistreat women — until, perhaps, now.
The reality star made waves this past week after he posted nude photos of ex Blac Chyna to Instagram and Twitter without her consent. And he didn't just post them once. He posted them over and over again, putting them back up moments after they were removed, alongside hateful commentary about Chyna and wild accusations. Lawyers agree that this could constitute revenge porn, and Chyna was just granted a restraining order based on claims of domestic violence, among other things.
Both sides have lawyered up, and both civil and criminal court is on the table. If it were to get to that, this would be the first time Rob faced any actual consequences for something he has a history of doing: attacking women online.
The first time I noticed this was in 2012 when the reality star split from then-girlfriend Rita Ora. In now-deleted tweets, he went on a tirade accusing Ora of cheating on him with "nearly 20 dudes."
"How can a woman who is so busy trying to start her own career have time to be with so many dudes while in a relationship?!" he wrote, according to the Daily Mail, adding, "I am actually disgusted."
The tweets were deleted around 30 minutes later, and life went on.
Then, just last year, he tweeted out step-sister Kylie Jenner's phone number after he found out Blac Chyna wasn't invited to a baby shower.
"Kylie's # ... I ain't hacked either this is rob dog lol," he wrote, later adding, "Didn't invite the mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me? You all must have lost your damn minds."
Kylie's # +1 (818) 482-5859 ???????????????? I ain't hacked either this is rob dog lol— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 27, 2016
Didn't invite the Mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me ‼️? You all must have lost your damn minds ,,,??— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 27, 2016
It's the same formula every single time: Rob feels slighted, he throws a tantrum online, and crosses a line in a way that's harmful to women.
Which is why I hope his latest outburst really comes to bite him in the ass. Each time, he sees how far he can push it, and now we've entered the territory of actual abuse. It's time he finally, finally gets what's coming to him — because the women in his life deserve better.
