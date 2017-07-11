"There was a moment where Luc was trying to make her cry, to be emotional," said Delevingne, who plays Laureline in the movie. "He was like, 'Imagine that you get told that your song hasn’t gone to number one and your performance is really bad.' I knew she wasn’t going to give a shit — that’s not the way to get into her emotion. And she literally said, 'You’re kidding me? I couldn’t care less.' That was funny. Luc said we were similar in that, once the trust was there, we became clay he could mold."