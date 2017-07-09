This Woman Documented Her Travels On Her Prosthetic Leg

When recent graduate Devon Gallagher decided to take a month-long holiday around Europe, she wanted to document it in a unique way. So she decided to share her travelling experiences on Reddit. Gallagher's posts garnered a lot of attention as she went from city to city.
The Philidelphia-born woman was born with a congenital bone disease which required that she have her right leg amputated at the knee when she was four years old. To commemorate her trip, she spray painted her prosthetic leg with chalkboard paint and packed a collection of colourful pieces of chalk. For each city she revisited, Gallagher wrote out their names on her leg for what would become a truly one-of-a-kind, holiday photo album.
Advertisement
Devon Gallagher racked up quite the list of cities! She visited Dublin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Prague, Vienna, Paris, Brussels, Munich, Stockholm, Athen, Santorini, Budapest, and the Cliffs of Moher. At each stop along the way, she took creative and sometimes humorous photos to remember her trip.
Redditors started commenting by the thousands on Gallagher's Reddit thread, praising her creative photo album and sharing travel stories and tips of their own.
This is not her first experience with the world of viral Reddit threads. Last year, Gallagher posted a graduation photo with a clever caption on her cap. At the time, she spoke with Hello Giggles about not letting her leg pose a hindrance on how she lives her life. "[My leg] hasn’t stopped me from doing anything I’ve wanted to do," she shared. "I don’t know if it’s my determination to prove to myself that I can do it, but regardless, I’ve been able to keep up with my peers and lead a pretty great life."
Since graduating, she has obviously kept that same, positive mindset as she embarked on her whirlwind tour of Europe.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement