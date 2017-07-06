This Teen Came Out To Her Homophobic Family On Instagram

it's terrifying thinking you're alone in this world. it's even more terrifying thinking the people closest to you, whether that be family or friends, will think of you differently for something you really can't change about yourself. it's terrifying having to hide a huge part of your life. life is terrifying. but what I do know is you shouldn't be terrified of love. nobody should ever make you feel terrified of something so beautiful. today I felt love. not in a way I've ever felt before. I loved the masses. I felt love like I've never felt before. I saw strangers smile at each other, cheek to cheek, eye wrinkle to eye wrinkle. I saw people happy. It even made me question if I've ever seen true happiness before until now. I wish I could hold onto that feeling forever. I wish I could've felt that feeling sooner. I could wish so many things, but of those wishes, I hope you all feel love. I want you to know there's people out there that love you, no matter what. we all love you. I hope you never feel the need to hide who you are. you're not wrong for feeling the way you do. please, forever, never let anyone make you feel like what you feel is wrong. please, forever, love you. and never stop. I'm gay and I fucking love me. and that shouldn't be a secret. -love, ellisa?

