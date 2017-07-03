Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Short, Summer Hair At Wimbledon

When temps rise, it seems that the royal hair reacts accordingly. People reports that Duchess Kate Middleton showed off a brand-new, shorter hairdo during the Wimbledon tennis tournament over the weekend.
Spectators and tennis fans had plenty to keep their eyes on during the tournament. Not only was there action on the grass — the main draw, of course — Middleton's subtle chop and her newly minted position as the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which puts on the entire tournament, gave the gathered crowds a lot to discuss.
While Middleton's new hair may not be a major change, it is a new look for the Duchess, who is known for her head of flowing chestnut hair. Usually worn in loose waves and punctuated with a sweet fascinator during royal events, Middleton's long, brown lengths have become something of a trademark for her, with its bounce, shine, and body often taking centerstage. (Duchess die-hards can look with some tips from Middleton's stylist, Richard Ward.) The new look goes down past her collarbones, grazing her shoulders and leaving plenty of room for the blown-out bends that have become her — and Ward's — calling card.
While the length doesn't officially put Middleton in the "bob brigade" alongside Mila Kunis and Kerry Washington, it is a fresh, summer-ready take on going short(er) that offers up change without committing to a huge overhaul.
Middleton paired the chop with a black-and-white polka-dot dress from Dolce & Gabbana, putting a whimsical twist on the traditional all-white, preppy garb seen at tennis tournaments worldwide. Middleton wasn't just there to enjoy the tennis, however. During her visit, she met with the young men and women who are helping out on the courts over the next two weeks, too. With the rest of the tournament set to feature some of tennis' biggest names, including Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Venus Williams, there are sure to be more style moves to cop from the royal box in the weeks to come.
