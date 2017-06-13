All you need is love? Um... sure. Unless your relationship also happens to hold an all-access, backstage pass to Hollywood's elite. More specifically: A front-row seat at Julianne Hough's wedding, a cameo in a Beyoncé music video, or an opportunity to hold Kate Winslet's Oscar the day after she won the Academy Award.
That's just a sampling of some of the biggest perks that come with being the significant other to a beauty industry pro. (You know, the ingenious hair and makeup team behind your favourite red carpet looks.) So yeah, when Vincent van Gogh famously said that the best thing about love is the energy it gives, he obviously wasn't dating a member of the glam squad.
Ahead, we asked five significant others to spill the tea — on the biggest benefits, the funniest moments ("I kept getting cancelled on for this chick named Nina Dobrev!"), and everything else that's just as great to have and to hold as the person sitting next to them through it all.