Kris Jenner Says She Was With Nicole Brown Simpson When She Bought O.J. Simpson's Infamous Gloves

If you followed the O.J. Simpson murder trial (or watched Ryan Murphy's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), you know the Kardashian family is linked to the case. Robert Kardashian was a friend of O.J.'s who also served as one of Simpson's defense attorneys.
And Kris Jenner, Robert Kardashian's first wife, was close friends with Nicole Brown Simpson, too. Simpson, along with waiter Ron Goldman, was stabbed to death in 1994.
Now, Kris Jenner has suggested that in addition to her friendship with Nicole and marriage to Robert, she may have another connection to the case. Jenner told The Hollywood Reporter that she was with Nicole when she bought the gloves O.J. tried on during the trial.
Apparently, she and Nicole visited Bloomingdale's on a trip to New York, and that's where she bought him the gloves. O.J. tried one of the gloves on during the murder trial, but it appeared to be too small.
"After that initial shock of, 'What's going on?' I just felt like I knew, probably, what had happened," Jenner told THR. The magazine inferred that this statement was Jenner "alluding to her belief that O.J. had killed Nicole."
Jenner also told THR that Nicole "feared for her life" because of her former husband's "jealous and explosive tendencies," the magazine noted.
The jury found Simpson not guilty. He is currently imprisoned in Nevada for an unrelated crime involving "stealing sports memorabilia at gunpoint" in 2007, The New York Daily News notes. These days, Simpson reportedly watches Keeping Up With The Kardashians in jail, according to a former prison guard. He has a parole hearing scheduled for next month.
