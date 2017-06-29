At the age of 34, most people would say I’m a full-fledged adult (well most people, besides my parents). I’ve voted in the last four presidential elections, been responsibly imbibing for 13 years or so, and paid taxes since 2006. Still, each summer, I somehow manage to feel too teenage-like — and not in a good, school’s finally out kind of way. When faced with the inevitable New York City heat, I just don’t know how to dress. And that's largely due to the fact that I just can't find shorts. And when I say I can't find shorts, I don't mean there aren't any available — there are in theory — but there aren't any that mutually fit me, are comfortable, are on-trend, and manage to look age-appropriate.