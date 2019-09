As thoughtful as some of Herrera's how-to tips are — "find a quiet, unoccupied space where you won’t be disturbed; try to make your area as dim as possible (or invest in a sleep mask you can keep in the office)" — not everyone works in an office that will tolerate someone catching some ZZZs. Not to mention that not everyone works in an office at all. The five million people who work in food service can't exactly take a cat nap on their shifts. (If you've ever worked as a server, you know there's barely even time to pee.)