Celebrity-favourite tattoo artist JonBoy worked his magic on Benson recently. He gave the actress not one, but two new pieces, and took to Instagram to show off the results. She got a tiny star on her inner wrist, and another on her upper arm that’s not quite as easy to understand. The tat says “muggsy” in cursive, and if the hundreds of comments asking about the meaning of the word are any indication, even her biggest fans aren’t sure what to think.