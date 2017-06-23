Chic, simple, and much easier to conceal for an upcoming role than any misspelled Italian phrase or a large portrait of a phoenix rising from the ashes, tiny tattoos are currently an integral part of the celebrity cool-kid starter pack. If any famous face falls into the category of celebrity cool-kid, it’s Ashley Benson, so it makes perfect sense that the Pretty Little Liars star just got some itty-bitty ink of her own.
Celebrity-favourite tattoo artist JonBoy worked his magic on Benson recently. He gave the actress not one, but two new pieces, and took to Instagram to show off the results. She got a tiny star on her inner wrist, and another on her upper arm that’s not quite as easy to understand. The tat says “muggsy” in cursive, and if the hundreds of comments asking about the meaning of the word are any indication, even her biggest fans aren’t sure what to think.
This may not be Benson’s first time at the tattoo parlour, but it is all the more reason for us to feel tempted by the tiny-ink trend. Let’s just say that peer pressure doesn’t stop automatically once you leave high school.
