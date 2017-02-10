You Won’t Believe How Much The Cast Of PLL has Changed

“When we started the show, some trends (like nail designs) were in and other makeup trends we're not in the picture yet (such as the heavy contouring and lash extensions), so as the years went by, we dropped the nail designs, but added the heavy contour and thicker longer lashes,” the makeup pro told us. See how your favourite residents of Rosewood have evolved, ahead, and get ready to time travel through contouring, bronzing, and statement lip trends in the flash of an eye.