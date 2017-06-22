The Real Reason Rachel Zoe Waited 3 Years To Cut Her Son's Hair

Popular in certain Orthodox and Hasidic sects, upsherin involves waiting until a boy turns three before he gets his first haircut. Some say it’s derived from a Torah passage that insists one must not eat the fruit that grows from a tree until three years after it’s been planted; they apply the same principle to cutting a child’s hair. It is hoped that the young boy, like the tree as it grows tall and fruitful, will grow in knowledge, strength, and good deeds.