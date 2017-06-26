As the members of One Direction go on their separate ways, a few of the members are reflecting on their time as part of a worldwide phenomena. So, as some head to the green-for-now pastures of EDM and others are following the well-trodden troubadour footsteps of Ed Sheeran, ex-band member Louis Tomlinson's look back isn't all rainbows and sunshine. During an interview with l, the new dad mentioned that he often felt "forgettable, to a certain degree."
Tomlinson told the paper that he's got his solo album on the schedule for this year, after releasing his debut single, "Just Hold On," featuring Steve Aoki. But while promoting the new track, Tomlinson, like other members of 1D, had to field questions about his time as a part of a quartet. On that topic, Tomlinson didn't hold back, saying that everyone had a certain charisma that he felt he lacked.
"The others have always been...Like Niall, for example. He's the most lovely guy in the world. Happy-go-lucky Irish, no sense of arrogance. And he's fearless," Tomlinson told The Guardian. "There are times I've thought, 'I'd have a bit of that.'"
"Zayn, back in the day. He could relate to me on a nerves level. In the first year we were both the least confident. But Zayn has a fantastic voice and for him it was always about owning that," Tomlinson explained. "Liam always had a good stage presence, same as Harry, they've both got that ownership. Harry comes across very cool. Liam's all about getting the crowd going, doing a bit of dancing...And then there's me."
Those feelings may have contributed to his current situation. While he's definitely treading into solo territory, he never even considered becoming a solo artist until recently. He told The Guardian that just 18 months ago, he still wasn't sure what direction he'd head in post-1D. He brings up the fact that during the band's time on X-Factor, he never had a solo and often stood in the back of the group during performances. He took that trepidation and channelled it into starting his own record label and focusing on creating a solo album that showed just how far he'd come from being the guy behind Harry Style and Liam Payne.
Fans of One Direction would be quick to point out that it's more self-deprecation than reality, but Tomlinson says that the album will prove to everyone, himself included, that he's someone to be remembered.
