These days, couples who may count themselves among the above-mentioned 77% are more likely to slip their intention to marry into a casual conversation, ask the mom in addition to the dad, and ask for a parent's blessing rather than "permission." The latter change is not just semantics; after all, the decision is now completely the couple's and no one needs permission. More traditional couples are still going through with the groom asking the father, although some report that they only consider it a formality.