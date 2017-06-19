Beyoncé's Dad Announces Arrival Of Twins

We may not 100% believe Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins have arrived until they surface in their own Gemini-themed photo collage on Instagram, but we may have to trust Granddad Knowles on this one.
As Billboard reports, Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, has confirmed reports that his daughter has given birth. Knowles, who once managed Destiny's Child, shared a celebratory birth announcement yesterday, which also happened to be Father's Day.
"They're here! Happy Birthday to the twins," the proud music executive's message reads against a festive balloon background. "Love, Granddad."
Many commenters have grumbled that Knowles may have jumped the gun and posted the news without his superstar daughter's permission.
"Mathew found out she was expecting with the rest of us," read one critical comment. "I suspect he found out about the birth through the media again."
"I really hope you had Beyoncé's permission to announce this because otherwise you are so far out of line," someone wrote. "It's Beyoncé's news and if she felt ready to announce the birth she would have done it by now."
"Betcha Bey is fuming over this," wrote another fan. "[The birth announcement] should come from her!"
That may be the case, but Knowles' post got support from at least one family member: his ex-wife, Tina Lawson. Though Beyoncé's mother hasn't addressed any baby news on her own feed, she "liked" her ex's post, suggesting that a) the twins are indeed "here," and b) nobody's outraged that Granddad spilled the beans.
Unfortunately, he didn't dish that much dirt. Are they boys? Girls? One of each, as rumoured? What is their actual birthday? Are they named after any primary colours? Are they already in rehearsals for a Destiny's Child reboot with big sister Blue Ivy? We need to know, Granddad!
