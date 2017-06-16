Scarlett Johansson's Roughest Night Is Not What You'd Expect

Scarlett Johansson may be a superhuman in the Avengers series and goddess-like in real life, but she has rough nights, too. In fact, she claims her roughest night ever was when she gave birth.
It's hard to believe that someone as perfect as Johansson could ever even have a hair out of place. She's an incredible actress and drop-dead gorgeous. Beyond all that though, she's just like us, even if her characters aren't.
In Rough Night, Johansson and her girl gang (Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Kate McKinnon, and Ilana Glazer) get into quite a bit of trouble. The crew accidentally murders a sex worker and chaos ensues. The premise is horrific, but it definitely puts any normal rough nights into perspective. Breaking your heel on the sidewalk is so not as bad as manslaughter.
Advertisement
Johansson gets this. When asked what her roughest night ever was, Johansson immediately responded "Probably the night I gave birth. No joke."
That's one of the most relatable things ever. Strip away the glitz and ScarJo is just like women around the world. And unlike Kourtney Kardashian who handles labor so well she pulls her own babies out, Johansson has felt the struggle. Johansson's daughter, Rose Dorothy, is now two years old.
Generally, Johansson is all about getting real, which is part of the reason she's excited about Rough Night. The film is all about women embracing their sexuality and their wild sides. Johansson believes we need more of this in Hollywood. Powerful women, hanging out, and expressing themselves freely? Take my money now. She's even going to pass this on to little Rose Dorothy, so that when she grows up, she isn't ashamed of anything.
Something tells me that even though it was a rough night for Scarlett Johansson, it made her the awesome mom she is today.
Advertisement