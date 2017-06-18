Here's How Your Favourite Celebrities Marked Father's Day

Nick Levine
These days, many of us don't just mark Father's Day by sending a card and buying a small gift; we also pay tribute to our fathers - or people we view as father figures - by celebrating them in an Instagram or Twitter post. Celebrities never like to miss a social media trend, so today, they've obviously been sharing Father's Day posts like the rest of us. And here are some of the most touching ones we've spotted so far.
Earlier this year, Rio Ferdinand brought many of us to tears with his moving documentary about learning to cope after the sudden loss of his wife. Today, he shared a picture of the balloons their children left for him as a Father's Day surprise.
Victoria Beckham shared a picture of David and their four children, calling her husband the "best daddy in the world."

The best daddy in the world!!! We all love u so,so much ??? X kisses from us all x ??????

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

David also shared a picture of him and the Beckham boys, then took the opportunity to pay tribute to "inspiring dads" all over the world.
Michelle Obama shared a cute throwback snap of husband Barack and their two daughters, Malia and Natasha.
Model and actress Poppy Delevingne called her and Cara's father, Charles, a "true wonder of the world."
Meanwhile, singer Charli XCX praised her dad for being a "G."

my dad's a G.

A post shared by CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) on

Naomi Campbell took the opportunity to thank three men in her life that she regards as father figures: legendary music producer Quincy Jones, record label founder Chris Blackwell, and fashion designer Azzedine Alaia.
In a rare Instagram post, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl called partner Liam Payne "the most amazing daddy." The couple just welcomed their son, Bear, in March.
And finally, the eternally goals Goldie Hawn shared a picture of herself with partner Kurt Russell, praising him for being "the best pa ever."

Happy Father's Day to the best Pa ever! And all the rest Of our dads! #cherishthem

A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on

