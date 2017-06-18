Everything I Know About Beauty, I Learned From My Dad

He also passed down perhaps the most important beauty rule of all: Don’t care too much about what you look like, because nobody is even paying attention — they’re too worried about themselves to notice if you have a pimple. But it still can’t hurt to stock up on Garnier Fructis Surf Cream pomade (the original, not the reformulation), because even if you're leaving the house in Ugg slippers and a pair of grey sweats you’ve had for a decade, there's no excuse for having bad hair.