Kate Middleton Wore The Trendiest Colour At The Queen’s Trooping The Colour Parade

Millennial Pink isn't just a colour, it's a lifestyle, a state of being, one which has thoroughly saturated our cultural consciousness. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, appeared at the annual Trooping the Colour Parade wearing the trendiest of shades.
Middleton's stunning A-line gown by Alexander McQueen features deep pleats and the strong tailored lines that the future Queen seems to love. Her hat by milliner Jane Taylor perfectly offsets the dress with its perky ruffles. And even more adorably, Princess Charlotte is also wearing a tiny printed pink frock to match her mum. If the royals are rocking Millennial Pink, it's safe to say that the shade is here to stay.
The Trooping the Colour Parade is an annual event to celebrate the Queen's "official" birthday. Her actual birthday is April 21st, which makes her a Taurus, but royal tradition publicly celebrates the highest monarch's birthday on the second Saturday of the June, when the weather is likely to be much nicer for a parade.
This year, however, she noted in a statement that the UK's national mood is much more "sombre" than usual, and shared her feelings on the recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London, and the fire at Grenfell Tower. Her Majesty expressed her grief for the injured and lives lost, but said she was "profoundly struck by the immediate inclination of people throughout the country to offer comfort and support to those in desperate need."
Indeed, the UK has come together to support the victims of these tragedies. The parade itself was not a lavish affair - just the family in the traditional carriages and a photo opp at the Buckingham Palace balconies.
Members The Royal Family including The Duchess of Cornwall & The Duchess of Cambridge attend The Trooping at Horse Guards Parade in London. pic.twitter.com/XgHg2ehEeW— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 17, 2017
