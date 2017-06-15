Like many millennials, Lala Delarosa posts a lot of photos on Facebook of herself in cute outfits, rocking a flawlessly made-up face. There's no denying how gorgeous Delarosa is, but she's also a plus-size woman and that means she gets her share of body-shamers commenting on her wardrobe choices.
When a woman who goes by Litty tweeted at Delarosa, asking how she could possibly think it's okay for someone of her size to wear a crop top in public, Delarosa had a perfectly savage response.
Just watch:
She didn't even have to say anything to shut this body-shamer down, and we are so here for it.
In case you don't get it, her video essentially says that she can wear (and eat) whatever she wants because it's her body and who gives a damn whether anyone else "wanna see that?"
The people who follow Delarosa often ask how she has such great body confidence, she wrote in an earlier Facebook post. And she honestly just doesn't worry about what other people think.
"The thing is , I wasn't always this confident, I got made fun of for my weight from kindergarten- 7th grade, and I still do off and on (just not as much)," she wrote. "what did I do??? I STOPPED GIVING A SHIT AND WORRIED ABOUT ME MYSELF AND I BECAUSE NO MATTER WHAT PEOPLE ARE GOING TO HAVE SHIT TO SAY !! Whether your black, white, blue, skinny, fat, bald, rich,poor. SOMEONES GOING TO FIND SOMETHING TO SAY!"
She provides a couple of good examples.
"Kylie Jenner? She's beautiful AND rich but people still find things to say about her!
Beyoncé? Still gets shitted on"
So her advice to anyone else who wants to wear a crop top or anything else they think people might have an issue with is simple.
"SAY FUCK THEM , AND DO WHATEVER U WANT TO DO, SHOW YOUR STOMACH, POST YOUR SILLY PICTURES, AND LOVE YOURSELF BECAUSE IF NO ONE ELSE WILL , YOULL ALWAYS HAVE WHO???? YOU!!!!"
