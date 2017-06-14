Before our favorite couple George and Amal Clooney had their twins, before they were married in 2014, they met at a dinner with mutual friends. George’s father Nick and his wife Nina were at that very dinner in 2013, and spoke to People about how he knew from the moment they met that big things were happening.
“Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in,” he says. “She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness.”
Advertisement
When Amal met George later that evening, pretty much everyone could see that something was brewing between the two guests.
“By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, ‘Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!'” Nick joked. “I really think by the time that first (meeting) was over, his and her fates were sealed, both of them. She was so remarkable and he was so remarkable around her.”
Having watched George grow up, and seen him enter into all manner of relationships, Nick was able to immediately tell that there was something special about Amal.
“It was just different than all the other relationships I had seen him in, and I had watched them all from the time he was 13,” he said. “This young woman meant something to him almost immediately. It was just amazing.”
Fast forward four years, and the celebrity couple has just given birth to two adorable twins, Ella and Alexander.
"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," their publicist told People last week. "Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."
Even after all this time, their story is just beginning.
Advertisement