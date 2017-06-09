While BFFs are always there for each other through thick and thin, that doesn't mean Larsa Pippen needs Kourtney Kardashian's money. The former Real Housewife took to Instagram to call out a headline that accused her of being financially supported by Kourtney Kardashian amidst Pippen's divorce from former basketball player Scottie Pippen.
The article in question alleges that Scottie has cut off the reality star, leaving her to rely on eldest Kardashian sister for support. Pippen, however, says it's total BS.
"Where do they get this from!!" she captioned a screenshot of the article. "So false."
"Anything for you my boo," the Kardashian jokingly replied to the photo.
Scottie's attorney told E! News that the the story is totally "incorrect." Instead, both Scottie and Larsa "are currently working on reconciliation as was represented in court this morning."
"The subject article is highly inaccurate," Larsa's lawyer stated to the outlet. "I can tell you that as [Scottie's lawyer] and I advised Judge Cohen today in court, the parties are working towards a reconciliation."
Larsa and Scottie's divorce has been going on for some time. Back in November, two 911 tapes were released in which Larsa can be heard saying her husband was getting "really, really aggressive."
"Mr. Pippen is aware that some members of the press have obtained 911 recordings recently made by Ms. Pippen," Scottie's attorney Roberta G. Stanley said to People in a statement. "While these recordings speak for themselves, Ms. Pippen did not make any allegations of physical violence by Mr. Pippen."
Despite their 19-year-marriage's rocky ending, the two hope to continue the process in the most peaceful way possible.
"Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their 4 beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect," a rep told E! News.
While Kardashian won't be handing out cash to her friend, she'll certainly be there for emotional support during this difficult time.
