Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Casually Dropped Half A Million Dollars On A Weekend Getaway

Never ones to veer away from extravagance (what with vampire facials, big ol' diamonds, and a lot of Balmain), Kim Kardashian and Kanye West weren't pinching pennies when they jetted off to the Bahamas last weekend.
E! News reports that the Wests spent four days at the Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club near Great Guana Cay — a celebrity favourite — and the total tab rung in at about $440,000 (£340,294).
E! News breaks it down, from lodging to leisure. Starting with the airfare, the site notes that Kim and Kanye chartered a fleet of four private jets to get from Los Angeles to Marsh Harbour. From there, the whole brood would have to take a boat to Baker's Bay. The total cost for transportation? About £200,000.
Once the Kardashian-Wests arrived, the lodging at Baker's Bay gets a little bit complicated. Even if you happen to have tons of expendable cash, guests have to be invited to stay at the resort or be a member — but we're guessing the well-connected couple had no problems getting an in at the resort. E! reports that they stayed in a private villa with each family (they had a few friends tag along, like Kanye's pal Don Crowley, his wife, and the couple's son) getting their own floor. While they can't verify how much the Wests paid, a comparable mansion on the property goes for £34,000 per night. (If you can get in, that is.) That adds up to £137,000 for the four-day trip.
Since vacations aren't about just sitting around in a hotel room, the whole group splurged on a few activities and excursions, too. The site adds that Kanye and Co. rented waterskis (approximately £93 per hour) and sipped Casamigos tequila by the pool (that's £271 per case). Kim instituted a no social media policy, which is why the specifics are pretty sparse, but a source did tell E! that Kardashian considered the quick getaway to be one of the most relaxing vacations she's ever been on.
Not everyone can party it up with an A-list budget at their disposal, but for Kim and Kanye, it seems that getting away from prying eyes is totally priceless.
