Introducing Summer '17's Most-Coveted Shoe: The Espadrille

So you've sorted your summer wardrobe and invested in some shades to see you through the sunny months in style but what about when it comes to footwear? Sweaty toes in trainers are a no-go and flip-flops should ideally be resigned firmly to the beach. Slides are too casual for certain occasions and in hot weather, strappy heels aren't worth the fuss or the chafe.
Enter the espadrille. Whether you're looking for an overtly feminine style with wrap ankle ties or a more laid-back sporty style, click ahead for our roundup of the best selection of the beloved raffia summer staple.