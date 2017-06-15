Refinery29's Summer Style Picks

While we can't ignore England's temperamental weather, pounding rain and sweeping winds, we can dream up a wish list of sartorial choices for warmer climes and sunnier days.
Whether we're shopping floral midi dresses in preparation for Glastonbury, adding a flash of sunset orange to an otherwise navy wardrobe, or getting in on the mule action for lazy strolls in a faraway province, the team over here at Refinery29 have our sights set firmly on brighter days.
Click through and see what we're hoping (wishing, praying...) to be wearing this summer. Let's just wait for the weatherman to fall in line now, shall we?