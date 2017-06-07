Story from Movies

Your Guide To The Must-See Movies Of Summer 2017

Elena Nicolaou
You already know that summer is the season of the blockbuster and the sequel. But nestled amidst Spider-Man reboots and gigantic car explosions are a number of fantastic indie gems and standalone films. Whether you're searching for a ghost story or a fantasy romp about a giant pig (really), there's a summer movie perfect for each of your every whims and whimsies.
Here's the question: which of this summer's upcoming films is worth dishing up money for? We break down each of this season's most promising picks for your personality.

