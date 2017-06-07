In August, the film hailed as "the scariest movie of 2017" will hit cinemas. With its depiction of a world ravaged by a mysterious illness, It Comes At Night is certain to fuel your fear of the apocalypse. In the film, two families, huddled together in a house in the woods, devolve once the outside world gets in.
It Comes at Night is the latest entry in a long line of independent horror films that achieved surprising success, given their limited budgets.
It's simple, really. For a horror movie to be successful at its ultimate goal of inspiring terror, it must tell the story masterfully — and that's all. All the blood, guts, and gore typically associated with horror films are really just secondary to the narrative. These indie horror movies are committed to telling stories in more imaginative ways than mainstream movies.
If you're looking for a good scare, look to these indies.