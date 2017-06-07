Chrissy Teigen's Old Cheerleading Photo Is G-O-L-D

Long before Chrissy Teigen was bringing it on Twitter, she was just bringing it on.
Like Meryl Streep, Madonna, Blake Lively, Cameron Diaz, and Danielle Brooks, Teigen was a high school cheerleader, working that team spirit as a student at Snohomish High in Snohomish, Washington, a.k.a. the "Antique Capital of the Northwest." Who knew?
The model and Lip Sync Battle co-host must have been feeling pretty nostalgic during her trip home this week, because she graced us with this killer keepsake. She's the pom-pomer sitting second from the left in the top row.
"Yes ladies!!" Teigen captioned the throwback pic, though she sadly didn't upload any old "Be Aggressive, B-E Aggressive" routines. Next time?
Local news station KING5 reports that Teigen brought husband John Legend for a tour of her old high school yesterday. In the best round of Show and Tell ever, Legend reportedly took time to tickle the ivories and accompany the choir class as they rehearsed "Seasons of Love" from Rent. The couple also posed with students and faculty.
Oh ok nbd my dad just met @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend at shs AND DIDN'T TELL ME UNTIL AFTER?#ImSoBitter ??? pic.twitter.com/peTV6v3bRA— Katherine Barker (@KatherineB013) June 6, 2017
The hometown girl's next stop? Safeco Field, home of the Seattle Mariners. That, friends, is where her year-old daughter, the incomparable and iconic Luna Legend, threw out the first pitch, while wearing her own custom Mariners jersey. We can't. It's too cute.
If you're still somehow questioning Teigen's Washington roots — her family also lived in Hawaii, Utah, and California — allow this 2014 tweet to break it down.
"I was born in Utah, yes," she told her followers. "But where am I frommmm? I am from Snohomish, Washington G dammit!"
I was born in utah yes. but where am I frommmm? I am from snohomish, Washington G dammit! #snoho #worstnicknameimaginable— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2014
Any questions?
