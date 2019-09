Twitter can be a strange place. Stans and fans alike can keep tabs on and chat with their favorite bands, actors, models, etc. without ever coming face-to-face with them. Even better, celebrities can mingle with other, equally famous people while we witness the whole thing. It's not out of the ordinary to see Chrissy Teigen troll Piers Morgan via tweet storms, for example, or watch as everyone in Hollywood congratulates Beyoncé on her twin announcement