Had enough of the "Wham, bam, thank you...hot damn!" attractions? There's no disputing their place in our personal love trajectories. And with romantic Venus in hot-blooded Aries on and off since February 3, it hasn't been that easy to settle down in 2017. But this Tuesday, the love planet settles into a steadier groove as she hunkers down in stable-but-sensual Taurus until July 4. Cue up the slow jams and let things unfold in a more organic way. Venus governs the way we spend money, so this cycle can green light the purchase of a luxury object. Just make sure it's as practical as it is beautiful — Taurus loves things that stand the test of time.
Does it seem like there is no justice in the world? With globalist Jupiter in Libra stuck in a low-power retrograde since February 6, we've seen our fair share of tragedy and corruption playing out on the world stage. But this Friday, June 9, Jupiter snaps back into action, exposing all the back-channelled B.S. that's been hidden from our view. With the red-spotted planet in Libra until October 10, our freedom-fighting spirits will be reawakened — and there could be at least one more Women's March sized protest for the history books again. Doubling this impact? Friday also features the annual full moon in outspoken, worldly Sagittarius. Like a lunar truth bomb, these moonbeams help Jupiter reveal what is real. The wake-up calls could be game-changing. Make way for progress — even if that means pushing back against a herd of dinosaurs...again!