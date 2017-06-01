So many people, so little time! As June begins, it's Gemini Season, a time where twinning means winning. Scout out your kindred spirits and find clever ways to partner up between now and June 21. From carpooling to developing co-branded products, the options are limitless. Gemini can be restless and mercurial. A wise move: Do a trial run with any prospective doppelgängers declaring anyone the missing soul twin. Talk, while wittier than usual during this astrological cycle, is ultimately cheap.
The divine feminine is rising strong in June. Courageous warrior planet Mars drops into Cancer, the sign of the Alpha female, from June 4 to July 20. If you weren't already fired up about women's rights being threatened, this Mars cycle will sound an impossible-to-ignore call to action. (Conscious fashionista assignment: What will the summer version of a pussy hat look like? Go!) On June 21, the summer solstice, the sun and messenger Mercury join Mars in Cancer. Then, on the 23rd, the annual new moon in Cancer. All this will further energise the feminist agenda. Look ahead: The 2018 elections will be here before we know it and there are candidates to promote and support.
Summer travels are on everyone's mind and June 9 will be major! Worldly, adventurous Jupiter wakes up from a retrograde slumber that began on February 6. That very same day marks the full moon in Sagittarius, the sign of the sojourning nomad. And if you can't slip off for a trip abroad, make a point of mingling multiculturally close to home.