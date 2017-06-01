Kim Kardashian Shares New Photo Of Cutie Pie Saint West

Did you wake up this morning and think, I need more Saint West in my life? We got you.
The year-old son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has resurfaced on social media. Let last night Kardashian posted a new Instagram of her cuddling with the little boy, while her 82-year-old grandma M.J. (formally known as Mary Jo Shannon Houghton, mother of Kris Jenner) smiles for the camera. Now we know where those girls get their selfie skills from.
"Some of my fave people," the reality star wrote of the multigenerational family pic.
While his mom and great-grandmother wear matching black blouses, Saint is rocking a dark grey graphic T-shirt with shorts. And is it just us, or is seriously turning into Kanye's mini-me?
There's no sign of daughter North, which will no doubt annoy Saint's big sister no end. Kardashian laughed about her children's sibling rivalry in her interview with Ellen DeGeneres in April.
“North just beats [Saint] up all day long,” she said. “She’s just awful. She’s just so jealous, and I thought it was a phase, it’s not going away!
“[North] says that boys aren’t allowed in her room,” she added. “When she’s gone at school, I’m like, ‘It’s time! Let’s go in her room! Do whatever you want, go crazy!’ She’s just so jealous! ... When I was breastfeeding him, she was so jealous I had to get a little milk box and put it in the other bra with a straw. So he would drink and she would drink! She’s so jealous.”
No wonder Saint didn't issue an invite.
