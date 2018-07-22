Last year's American Horror Story season 7 was one of the darkest and most allegorical looks at cults in modern memory, but it’s certainly not the only work of TV or film to examine cults and their repercussions.
From documentaries to psychological thrillers, each of these films also focuses on individuals who have brushes with the darkness and charisma of cults. Some, like Jonestown, look at nearly unbelievable stories pulled straight from the history book. Others, like The Master, offer entirely fictional takes on the cult phenomenon. Either way, like the characters in the films, you'll be drawn in.