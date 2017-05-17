How Therapy Made Me Better At My Job

The third step was implementing great coping mechanisms for dealing with the stress of life while trying to lead a successful career. For example, practicing meditation has had a profound impact on my day-to-day happiness by allowing me to be more present, mindful, and grateful. Meditation has helped me cope with the anxiety that comes with not meeting the high expectations I set for myself, the unpredictability of daily life, and of course the influence of friends, family, and loved ones. Journaling has also helped me with organizing my thoughts and ideas, and it’s a fun way of allowing myself to process all of the things I go through daily. Through journaling and meditation, I was able to be more successful in completing my goals and setting up my consulting business for success.