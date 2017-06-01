Why One Woman Says Having Loose Skin Shouldn't Hold You Back

"Please do not let the fear of loose skin, stretch marks, cellulite, or anything else, stop you from reaching your goals," she wrote on a recent post on Instagram, in which she shows off the loose skin on her own belly. "What if you have loose skin? Girl, what if you uncover an amazing warrior who is the strongest mentally, physically, and emotionally that she has ever been? Are you going to let some jiggle stop you? Don't you dare. Don't you dare hold your potential hostage because you're worried what someone might say or think."