Why This Woman Is Celebrating Her Ovarian Cancer Scar

Step.8 You are not in charge of how others deal with your cancer. I will never forget the people who have made an effort to be with me through my diagnosis and treatment. Unfortunately, not everyone was so memorable. It was difficult discovering people's true colors but now, I am thankful for the natural way that it cleansed my list of companions. I have figured out that the people who leave you when you need them the most don't deserve anything but pity. Compassion is one of the most rewarding things a person can feel, so we should feel sorry for them. I was told by a very close friend at the time, who was about to have a child that my cancer would "ruin her pregnancy" and I have never been more shocked in my life. I don't feel angry about her, I did... but I don't anymore. How others deal with your cancer may upset you but don't let it get you down for long. Some people run scared, can't handle it or have had a traumatic experience with cancer. Let them go. All you have is you and you are enough. Good people will come into your life, the best ones will stay. ❤

A post shared by Elly Mayday (@ellymaydayofficialfanpage) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:20pm PST