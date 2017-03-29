Story from Wellness

Why This Woman Is Celebrating Her Ovarian Cancer Scar

Kasandra Brabaw
This is Elly Mayday.

Step.8 You are not in charge of how others deal with your cancer. I will never forget the people who have made an effort to be with me through my diagnosis and treatment. Unfortunately, not everyone was so memorable. It was difficult discovering people's true colors but now, I am thankful for the natural way that it cleansed my list of companions. I have figured out that the people who leave you when you need them the most don't deserve anything but pity. Compassion is one of the most rewarding things a person can feel, so we should feel sorry for them. I was told by a very close friend at the time, who was about to have a child that my cancer would "ruin her pregnancy" and I have never been more shocked in my life. I don't feel angry about her, I did... but I don't anymore. How others deal with your cancer may upset you but don't let it get you down for long. Some people run scared, can't handle it or have had a traumatic experience with cancer. Let them go. All you have is you and you are enough. Good people will come into your life, the best ones will stay. ❤

Mayday is a plus size model, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer a few years ago. She's also a total badass who continued to model through her cancer treatment and has posted several times about being proud of her scars.

6 month CT Scan today..

Now, she's encouraging women who've been through similar experiences to celebrate their scars as well. Mayday recently posted a photo of her hands framing a heart around the scar on her belly and said, "let's turn these scars into #beautymarks."

This may not be the an image you're use to seeing. Most moms-to-be post photos like this, in admiration of the little bundle on its way. I'm posting this for what's inside too...but in a different sense. This was my 5th operation for Ovarian Cancer. I've been through more pain than most 28yr olds, but I am still whole. I've chosen to not let this disease define or deter me. I have love for my body, its strength and for what it has taught me. I'll do everything in my power to heal, and I have faith it will do its part. I want to teach you all the things I've learned, how strong, beautiful and capable the body is. Most importantly, I want to show you how you are #stillbeautiful through the things life hands us. ❤ So, let's turn these scars into #beautymarks

It's a beautiful sentiment and one we can definitely get behind. For some people, scars remind them of a terrible time or a struggle, and that's valid, too. But we love the idea of rethinking our scars and instead seeing them as beautiful. This scar reminds Mayday that she survived.
"I’ve done photos without wigs, and being bald, and showing my hysterectomy scars, and I think it’s really freeing," Mayday told SELF. "I want women to take that home and say, 'Damn, if she could feel good about herself, why shouldn't I?'"
What makes the photo even more powerful is that it was taken soon after a surgery. She still has staples in the skin that will eventually become a scar and she posted it knowing that people may get her image confused with a popular mom-to-be trend.
"This may not be the an image you're use to seeing," she wrote. "Most moms-to-be post photos like this, in admiration of the little bundle on its way. I'm posting this for what's inside too...but in a different sense."
Mayday was deliberate about choosing a pose usually used by pregnant women, she told SELF.
"I did a little bit of a spin on it being that I’m not able to have children and not able to otherwise do that photo," she told SELF. "I just thought it would be something that would hopefully help other people find comfort in a situation that sometimes life throws our way."
This soon-to-be scar comes from her 5th surgery to treat her ovarian cancer. "I've been through more pain than most 28yr olds, but I am still whole. I've chosen to not let this disease define or deter me," she wrote in the post. "I have love for my body, its strength and for what it has taught me."
She's still trying to heal, she wrote, and knows the beautiful body she loves so much will do it's part.
