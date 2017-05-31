That movie, while a classic and a milestone for all of us, is particularly important to Kinsky: It was her first job as a stuntwoman. "I grew up doing ballet and gymnastics, so I always had that as a background, and then I met someone that was a stuntman and we used to just do crazy things together all the time: jumping off cliffs and riding motorcycles. And he was just like, ‘Why aren’t you doing stunts?’ I’d never thought of it as a career — I was doing personal training. He took me to set a few times, and I kind of got to know what it was like, and I just decided this is what I want to do. Why wouldn’t I want to all my athleticism, everything that I had, for a career?"