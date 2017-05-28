The cast of Sofia Coppola's latest movie The Beguiled sure had a lot of fun on set. Specifically, a lot of NSFW fun.
A new Vanity Fair profile focuses on the on-set shenanigans between the mostly female cast of Coppola's feminist adaptation of the 1971 Clint Eastwood film, which takes place at a repressed all-girls Southern boarding in the 1860s. This includes the film's stars Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning putting a unique, Civil War-era spin on the Girls Gone Wild series.
According to Fanning, it all started when craft services started serving the women their drinks in red Solo cups. It's certainly a funny sight to imagine beholding since the actresses were all wearing hoop skirts and muted tops buttoned up to their chins.
"We were all walking around with red Solo cups and like, our pastel gowns,” Dunst said. “We ran up to Sofia and flashed her our ankles." Something that was a big, big no-no during that particular era, as the women had learned from an etiquette book Coppola had given them to help them get into character.
There was also whipped cream involved, according to Fanning, though she didn't detail the scandalous act that took place with the dairy topping. “They were all just girls being saucy, but like the 1860s version of it,” Coppola said. “That was probably the fun of making the movie...because I knew I could make it with these guys.”
Colin Farrell, who plays a mysterious soldier who shows up to the boarding house, is the only man who appears onscreen and the women of The Beguiled had a whole lot of fun with him too. They even had him pose for a sexy calendar, which the cast planned to assemble using photos they had taken while he filmed a scene where he was doing yardwork. (Unfortunately, they never did.)
“Topless,” Fanning said of the photos, “with hoes.” Dunst added, “It’s great we get to objectify men." Though, it seems that Farrell was into it, something Coppola didn't debate. "He was hamming it up," she said of the "sexy calendar" day, adding, "Colin was a really good sport about being our token male. He knew that he was the object.“
As of right now, the Girls Gone Wild video is for their eyes only, though, it may not stay that way forever. “Maybe we’ll include it on the DVD extras,” Dunst jokingly told Vanity Fair. Maybe this will finally give them a reason to put that sexy Farrell calendar together too.
