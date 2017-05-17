The Highlighter That Makes Us Look Like We've Slept 8 Solid Hours

Any beauty company worth its weight in face cream does its best to pay it forward. Some use lipstick to fight the patriarchy; others advocate social responsibility with the help of a little product packaging. And plenty of forward-thinking brands donate a portion of its proceeds in sales to a worthy cause — like Mary Kay, for instance.
MK just launched two limited-edition Beauty That Counts Baked Powders that are just as good for your cheekbones as they are for your conscience. For every purchase, the cosmetics company will donate $1 (78p) toward the Mary Kay Foundation which supports women's shelters and survivors of domestic abuse. (That dollar number will go toward the $53 (£41) million raised to date — in case you needed another reason to feel good about the choice.)
The two heart-shaped highlighter-blush hybrids include Kind Heart (a coral hue with the just-right amount of shimmer) and Giving Heart (a rosy pink). It has the kind of velvety texture that melts over skin. When we tried it ourselves, it only took one swipe along our cheekbones to look instantly awake, despite it being 9:30 a.m. and before our morning coffee. That, my friends, is impressive.
If you're interested in picking up your own, you can get the brand's Limited-Edition Beauty That Counts Baked Cheek Powder for $18 (£14) at Mary Kay now through August 15. After all, pretty is as pretty does.
