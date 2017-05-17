The Highlighter That Makes Us Look Like We've Slept 8 Solid Hours

MK just launched two limited-edition Beauty That Counts Baked Powders that are just as good for your cheekbones as they are for your conscience. For every purchase, the cosmetics company will donate $1 (78p) toward the Mary Kay Foundation which supports women's shelters and survivors of domestic abuse. (That dollar number will go toward the $53 (£41) million raised to date — in case you needed another reason to feel good about the choice.)