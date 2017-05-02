If you don't know what a fidget spinner is by now, you haven't been paying attention to the internet. The little toys, which claim to help kids who have trouble focusing, are popping up literally everywhere (yes, even in porn searches).
For one guy at least, they're also popping up in his wife's underwear drawer.
The joke, of course, is that it isn't a fidget spinner at all. It's a vibrator.
To be specific, it's the Trojan multi-thrill vibrating massager, which is essentially a bullet vibrator that has three different textured heads to provide different sensations.
His post has gone viral, with more than 1,700 comments and 53,000 upvotes at the time of writing.
As some commenters on Reddit have pointed out, there's no way of knowing that this photo is actually of the poster and his wife (some claim he took it from Twitter), but either way, there's no denying that this particular vibrator looks an awful lot like the viral new toy.
Some commenters have played off of the gag, using the commercial jingle from another popular toy to suggest what anyone who owns this "fidget spinner" might be doing with it.
Other commenters are suggesting new names for Trojan's triple-headed vibrator that would let the company capitalize on the fidget spinner trend.
Ok, so Trojan will be changing the name of this particular toy anytime soon — after all, fidget spinners are meant for kids, while this "fidget spinner" definitely isn't. But at least the comparison gave people a laugh.
And if anyone wants a "fidget spinner" of their own, they're relatively inexpensive as far as vibrators go — only $24.99 at Walgreens.
