This Is The Most NSFW Photobomb In The History Of Wedding Pictures

We've seen some pretty hilarious wedding photobombs in our days, including curious beluga whales, helicopters, and guests eating salad. But, we've never seen something as, well, natural as this.
Newlyweds Jenessa and Brad McKillen of Ontario, Canada, were just trying to capture their special day at the bride's family's farm when the mood suddenly struck a couple of farm animals who just couldn't wait until the camera was packed to get busy.
Jenessa posted the photo, taken by Rebecca Sprau Photography, to Ellen DeGeneres' Facebook page and has since taken off, with nearly 3,000 shares and over 35,000 likes.
"Hi Ellen," she wrote. "I thought you might like this 'photo bomb' [sic] from our wedding this past weekend on May 20th, 2017 in Ontario, Canada. It might be safe to say love was in the air all around us!"
After creating a stir on the internet, Jenessa and Sprau spoke with BuzzFeed News about the truly hilarious photo.
"It's like one of those once in a lifetime shots that you'll probably never get again," Sprau told BuzzFeed.
Jenessa agreed and added that she "actually walked around during the clean-up showing my family."
Though neither Sprau nor the couple could have imagined the attention they've received, the photographer said that it's been a fun couple of days.
"I think all three of us are just so thankful and blessed for all the shares and likes," Sprau told BuzzFeed. "Best wishes for the bride and groom as they take this next step in life, and definitely with an interesting story to tell for their future kids and grandkids."
That it will be, indeed!
