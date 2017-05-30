Gucci's Rock 'n' Roll Renaissance Cruise Show

Heavily inspired by the historical Florentine setting, Michele's collection was an ode to the Renaissance but with a contemporary rock 'n' roll twist. With 115 looks shown in quick succession, drawing on disparate trends from the 16th century right up to the present day, there really was something for everyone. The opening look – a vivid green qipao-esque dress worn over blue patterned trousers, finished off with a pink bow – was followed by quilted coats, mink furs, cricket jumpers, colourful lace, sporty zip-ups, rugby-striped tops, puffer jackets, silk bombers, rich embroidery, paisley print, embellished lumberjack shirts, brocade and even a metallic purple flared-leg suit, worn by musician (and former Klaxon) James Righton. Numerous looks were completed with gold laurel crowns as a nod to the ancient world, and the fauna and flora prints with which we've grown so familiar since Michele took the creative helm in 2015, were as prevalent as the Gucci logo.