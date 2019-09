Gucci's Rock 'n' Roll Renaissance Cruise Show

As Michele's Gucci empire only continues to grow and he keeps hold of his title as the current king of fashion, this collection – similar in style to all those that preceded it (though perhaps with even more print, pattern and layered references) – ought to have been as well received as ever. However, as the show concluded last night, eagle-eyed fashion enthusiasts noticed that one particular look, a fur zip-up jacket with balloon monogrammed sleeves, was remarkably similar to a creation by '80s Harlem designer, Dapper Dan , made for Olympic medallist Diane Dixon. Whether this was meant as a tribute to the shop-owner who outfitted countless hip hop stars in the '80s and '90s is unclear. But this is not the first time Michele has been criticised for apparently copying someone else's ideas. Last month the designer came under fire for the alien characters in the Gucci AW17 campaign, which were noticeably similar to the work of Central Saint Martins womenswear student Pierre-Louis Auvray . Michele swiftly refuted all claims of plagiarism so we'll have to wait and see if he responds regarding Dapper Dan.